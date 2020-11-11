Raghopur Election Final Result 2020 Declared: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav wins by 38,174 votes against BJP's Satish Kumar

The RJD leader polled 97,404 (or 48.74 percent) of the total votes in the Yadav-dominated constituency while the BJP candidate received 58,966 (or 29.64 percent) votes

Raghopur Election Result 2020

The Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader, Yadav was seeking reelection from his bastion.

He polled 97,404 (or 48.74 percent) of the total votes polled in the constituency while his challenger Satish Kumar of the BJP received 58,966 (or 29.64 percent) votes. LJP's Rakesh Raushan polled 24,850 votes in the election to the Raghopur Assembly Constituency, a part of the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat.

Raghopur is a Yadav-dominated constituency in the Vaishali district, which Lalu Prasad Yadav had won in 1995 and 2000, and his wife Rabri Devi had won in 2005.

Tejashwi, who made his foray into electoral politics from this seat in 2015, faces a tough contest from BJP's Satish Kumar, who had emerged as a 'giant killer' after defeating Rabri Devi in the 2010 state election.

But Kumar was defeated by Tejashwi in 2015 by a margin of 22,733 votes, when the latter was a nominee of the alliance comprising RJD, the JD(U) and the Congress, while the BJP went solo.

The alliance broke up in 2017 and the equations are now changed, with the JD(U)-BJP combine contesting with alliance partners VIP and HAM while the RJD has formed a Mahagathbandhan with the Congress and three Left parties.

Meanwhile, the Chirag Paswan-headed Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has fielded Rakesh Raushan to make the contest triangular for the seat which went to polls in the second phase on 3 November.

Here are some details about the constituency:

Total number of voters: 3,34,686

Number of male voters: 1,80,735

Number of female voters: 1,52,650

Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 58

With inputs from PTI