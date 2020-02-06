Raghav Chadha Election Result 2020 Rajinder Nagar LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results AAP Candidate Raghav Chadha Rajinder Nagar Seat

One of the prominent media faces of the Aam Aadmi Party, 31-year-old Raghav Chadha will contest his first ever Assembly election from Rajinder Nagar constituency. This is his second attempt at electoral politics after facing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he lost to BJP’s incumbent MP from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri.

A chartered accountant by profession, Chadha is a member of the national executive of the party. He is also the party’s in-charge of litigation affairs. He is the young national spokesperson of the AAP and has been playing a key role in the communication and outreach efforts of the party.

Chadha began his public life as a young volunteer with the India Against Corruption movement before joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) when it was launched in November 2012. As per reports, he was instrumental in shaping the 2013 Assembly manifesto of the party.

After the party came to power with a thumping majority in the 2015 Assembly election, Chadha, who specialises in International Tax Advisory and Transfer Pricing, was appointed as an advisor in the finance ministry headed by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

However, in April 2018, he was sacked along with nine other advisors by the Centre, which termed their appointment as illegal. Chadha criticised the bureaucracy of being "hand in glove" with the BJP in his letter to the home ministry.

Despite his unceremonious sacking, the AAP continued to back him and gave him the charge of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in late 2018. However, he lost the election to BJP’s Bidhuri by a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes.

