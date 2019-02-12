Rafale row: Rahul Gandhi lobbyist for aircraft supplier firms, says Ravi Shankar Prasad after Congress targets Modi over Airbus email

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is working as a lobbyist for competitive aircraft supplier companies, said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while launching a scathing attack on the Congress president on Tuesday.

Reacting to allegations levied by Gandhi scion during an earlier press conference, Prasad said: “His statements are completely irresponsible. Someone who is already on bail along with his mother must not teach us. We just want to ask him as to how he got access to Airbus email. AirBus is already being investigated because of air force supply in the previous government.”

“He is playing with the national security and is working as a lobbyist for foreign companies. But we will never submit to such false campaign. We will strengthen the air force,” added Prasad.

Earlier in the day, Rahul used a fresh media report to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acted as a “middleman” for industrialist Anil Ambani in the Rafale fighter deal and accused him of violating the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and indulging in “treason” for which “action must be initiated”.

