Rafale row: Rahul Gandhi accuses Narendra Modi of robbing IAF of Rs 30,000 cr in 'parallel negotiations'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of robbing the Air Force of Rs 30,000 crore and giving it to businessman Anil Ambani, in "parallel negotiations" conducted by the Prime Minister's Office in the multi-billion dollar Rafale jet deal.

The Congress leader was addressing a press conference on the fighter aircraft deal after a report in The Hindu quoted a Defence Ministry report that expressed strong reservations on the "parallel negotiations".

"Prime Minister Modi himself robbed Air Force's Rs 30,000 crore and gave it to his friend Anil Ambani. We have been raising this since one year. Now a report has come where Defence Ministry officials say that prime minister was holding parallel negotiations with France government," Rahul said.

"The prime minister should explain to the armed forces, the Air force, why he is interfering with the negotiations?," he said, alleging Modi was looking rattled.

"It is a corporate warfare and the prime minister is representing Anil Ambani. The prime minister is talking about himself does he have a dual personality chowkidar and the chor," he said.

"Ulta chor, chowkidaar ko daante. He's talking about himself? He has got a dual personality? He is now viewing himself as chowkidaar and chor. He talks to himself at night. One day he becomes chowkidaar and one day he becomes chor? Schizophrenia?," Rahul said.

He also claimed that the Supreme Court judgment had become questionable.

"You do whatever enquiry and investigation whatever you want... investigate P Chidambaram and (Robert) Vadra, but also investigate Rafale," the Congress leader said, referring to the questioning of his brother-in-law Vadra by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

"The entire Supreme Court judgement on Rafale becomes questionable now... because information was withheld by the government," the Congress chief alleged.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.