Rafale row: Congress terms Supreme Court's move 'India's victory', BJP rebel Arun Shourie 'delighted' by unanimous decision

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the preliminary objections the Central government had raised to petitions seeking a review of its 14 December judgment in the Rafale case. The bench had given the NDA government a clean chit in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets under an India-France inter-governmental agreement.

The top court will now examine the three documents whose admissibility the Centre had questioned, claiming that they were stolen from classified government files. Now, the court will take cognisance of the documents The Hindu published in its report. The apex court said it will schedule the hearing of the review petitions in a separate order.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's order, former Union minister and BJP rebel Arun Shourie — one of the review petitioners in the Rafale case — said he was delighted that the bench had unanimously dismissed the Centre's "peculiar argument" on the admissibility of the "privileged" documents.

"We are delighted it is a unanimous verdict dismissing the Central government's peculiar argument on the admissibility of the documents. The Centre's argument meant no wrong can be done in the defence deal," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress called it a "victory for India".

"This is a victory for India! We welcome the Supreme Court's judgment to review the Rafale petition. Satyamev Jayate!" the party said on its official Twitter handle.

Various state units of the Congress also shared the news of the top court's verdict, saying that it proves that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had been lying about the fighter jet deal throughout.

SC dismissed preliminary objections raised by BJP govt that documents on which it claimed "privilege" cannot be relied upon to re-examine verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal. Modi & BJP have been lying throughout on the #RafaleDeal Satyamev Jayate !

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that since Modi had tried to "rattle" journalists by invoking the Official Secrets Act, the "truth" will be out out sooner or later now that an inquiry will be launched.

Modiji, you can run and lie as much as you want, But sooner or later the truth comes out. The skeletons in #RafaleScam are tumbling out one by one. And now there is ‘no official secrets act’ to hide behind.

1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 10, 2019

Another of the petitioners Yashwant Sinha said that the "government of lies" has been exposed.

It is a govt of liers. Now it's lie has been exposed in the SC. Where is the Goebells of the govt today. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) April 10, 2019

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury attacked the ruling dispention saying that the Modi government has "compromised" nation security for "corruption and cronysim" in an important defence deal. Calling it the "most corrupt government in India's history", Yechury said the proof against it has come out tumbling.

Modi and his govt have compromised national security for corruption & cronyism in an important defence deal. They tried to evade accountability, denied a JPC, hid price from CAG, tried to first mislead, then stall any hearing in Supreme Court. Important that culprits are booked. https://t.co/GORl5LkU95 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 10, 2019

Modi and his minions have falsely claimed that they have a “clean chit” in the Rafale scam. But the proofs have come tumbling out one after another. It has been the most corrupt and most compromised govt in India's history. Now is the time to throw it out. https://t.co/ielNDzj895 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 10, 2019

On the other hand, BSP chief Mayawati asked for the defence minister's resignation and said that Modi should apologise for lying to the nation.

Meanwhile, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai questioned as to why the Congress was "celebrating" when the Supreme Court hasn't ruled on the verdict of the case yet. "Not clear why Congress is ‘celebrating’ SC order on Rafale.. the court has only accepted fresh documents but still not said anything on the merits of the case. Review petition yet to be fully heard and decided: may not happen before 23 May in any case," he tweeted.

