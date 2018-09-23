Rafale row: Amit Shah asks whether Congress is forming 'mahagathbandhan' with Pakistan

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of speaking on the lines of Pakistan and asked Rahul whether he was trying to forge an international alliance in the name of "Modi Hatao".

Shah said in a tweet:

Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao’

Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’ Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?#NaPakNaCongresshttps://t.co/eHBs0DGfBP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2018

The BJP president's remarks came amid a political war with Rahul Gandhi terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "thief" and "corrupt" in the Rafale deal, as the BJP hit back saying the Gandhi family is out on bail and is the "source of all corruption in the country". Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, earlier, accused Rahul of playing into the hands of Pakistan. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala was quick to react to Shah's attack, saying pseudo-nationalism was BJP's old ploy. He tweeted: