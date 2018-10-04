Rafale jets controversy: Congress leaders meet CAG, term the deal 'biggest scam of century'

Congress leaders on Thursday met the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for the second time in a month. The delegation discussed the alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal and presented fresh evidence, according to reports.

"We went to the CAG with new details and revelations on the Rafale deal; more revelations are bound to come," said Congress leader Anand Sharma, calling it the 'biggest scam of the century.' "Details have come, and each and every detail should go through the CAG 's forensic audit before a report is submitted to Parliament," Sharma told reporters outside the CAG office.

The delegation also insisted that a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe should take place after the CAG submits its report. "Once these facts come on record, Congress will insist for a joint parliamentary committee to take charge of all documents and then fix accountability," said Sharma.

Last month, on 19 September, a delegation of senior Congress leaders had met the CAG on the Rafale fighter jet deal and asked the auditor to prepare a report on alleged irregularities pertaining to it.

The Congress delegation handed a memorandum to the CAG and said it expects the truth to prevail after the report on the Rafale deal is made public. "We have given a detailed memorandum along with enclosures on the irregularities and acts of omission and commission by the government in the fighter jet deal. We expect the CAG will prepare a report soon and present it before Parliament," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had told reporters after meeting the CAG.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala added that all evidence and facts relating to the Rafale deal have been submitted to the CAG. "We explained to the CAG how Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was removed from the deal to benefit a private player. We hope the CAG will give its report soon. The CAG has assured us that it is already examining all aspects of the deal...We expect that when the report on the deal comes out in public domain, the real scam will come out and the truth shall prevail," he added.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government over the Rafale deal and is seeking to make it a major poll issue ahead of Assembly elections to some key states later this year and the general elections in 2019.

With inputs from PTI