Rafale deal row: Prakash Javadekar says Rahul Gandhi has no evidence against Narendra Modi govt, calls him 'directionless leader'

Politics Press Trust of India Sep 24, 2018 15:07:15 IST

Jaipur: Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar termed Rahul Gandhi as a "directionless leader" and said the Congress president has no facts no evidence against government over the Rafale deal.

File image of Union minister Prakash Javadekar. Reuters

The Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale issue, alleging corruption in the deal.

"Rahul Gandhi is a directionless leader. Only allegations cannot make someone corrupt. Gandhi has no facts or evidence (in his allegations)," he told reporters on his arrival to Jaipur on Monday.

The HRD minister said there were evidences and proof when there were allegations (against former UPA government) over coal scam.

The minister also visited Motidungari Ganesh temple with health minister Kalicharan Saraf before attending higher education and human resource conclave.


Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 15:07 PM

