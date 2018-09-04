Rafale deal: Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil says culture of crony capitalism has become part of Modi govt's DNA

Kota (Rajasthan): Calling Rafale deal the grandmother of all corruption, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil has said the culture of crony capitalism has become part of the Narendra Modi government's DNA.

Speaking to media persons during his one-day visit to Kota on Sunday, Gohil said Congress workers would tour the country and expose the corrupt Rafale deal.

How did the price of Rafale aircraft shoot up by 300 percent during Modi's tenure from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,670 crore, Gohil asked. He alleged the entire deal reeks of gross mismanagement.

"It is said Modi does not accept (amount) less than crores. He is the master in safe corruption," Gohil said and pointed out that for the first time three defense ministers have been in office in four years.

"Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar escaped the corruption charge in Rafale deal. Nirmala (Seetharaman), being politically naive, is now being made the scapegoat," Gohil alleged.

BJP carried out a campaign against the Congress, alleging corruption in the Bofors deal, however no evidence was found against Rajiv Gandhi, he said.

A group of committees should discuss and negotiate when such deals are being made, leaving no chance for corruption, he explained.

If the Modi government is sure of the Rafale deal, why does it not constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) as demanded by Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, Gohil asked.