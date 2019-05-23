Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Sonia Gandhi wins seat for fourth consecutive time

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 15,94,954 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,37,079

Male electors: 857,875

Reserved: No

Delimited: Maharajganj (reserved) renamed Bachhrawan

Assembly Constituencies: Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni, Unchahar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Congress bastion, Indira Gandhi held the seat between 1967 and 1977. In 1999 elections, Congress stalwart Satish Sharma won the seat. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the incumbent MP from Rae Bareli, having won three times consecutively.

Demographics: Brahmins are at least 10 percent of the population, while Muslims are 15 percent of the electorate. Pasi, a sub-caste of Dalits, and Kshatriyas also have a notable presence in this constituency.

