Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Sonia Gandhi wins seat for fourth consecutive time

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 17:15:58 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC Sonia Gandhi 355,192 Votes 56% Votes
BJP Dinesh Pratap Singh 249,202 Votes 39% Votes
Nota Nota 6,491 Votes 1% Votes
ABP(D) Ashok Pratap Maurya Urf Shobhnath 6,005 Votes 1% Votes
IND Surendra Bahadur Singh 5,241 Votes 1% Votes
IND Pramod Kureel 2,147 Votes 0% Votes
PSSP Hori Lal 2,054 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sartaj Khan 2,053 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pramendra Kumar 1,784 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijay Bahadur Singh 1,712 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Kiran Chaudhari 1,703 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Ram Singh Yadav 1,421 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Sunil Kumar 1,123 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naimish Pratap Narayan Singh 1,097 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Ram Narayan 1,078 Votes 0% Votes
SBDU Rameshvar Lodhi 891 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 15,94,954 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,37,079

Male electors: 857,875

Reserved: No

Delimited: Maharajganj (reserved) renamed Bachhrawan

Assembly Constituencies: Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni, Unchahar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Congress bastion, Indira Gandhi held the seat between 1967 and 1977. In 1999 elections, Congress stalwart Satish Sharma won the seat. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the incumbent MP from Rae Bareli, having won three times consecutively.

Demographics: Brahmins are at least 10 percent of the population, while Muslims are 15 percent of the electorate. Pasi, a sub-caste of Dalits, and Kshatriyas also have a notable presence in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 17:15:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile