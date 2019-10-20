Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Radhanagri profile: Shiv Sena's Abitkar Prakash Anandrao takes on ex-MLA KP Patil of NCP

Chandgad Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Radhanagri

Constituency Number—272

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—325538

Female Electors—156602

Male Electors—168936

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Aabitakar Prakash Anandarao of Shiv Sena party secured 1,32,485 votes against NCP candidate K.P. Patil’s 93,077 votes for the seat.

In 2009, NCP candidate K.P. Patil won it by securing 86,843 votes against independent candidate Desai Bajarang Anandrao’s 45,121 votes.

In 2004, Krishnarao Parasharam Patil fought independently and won with 95,235 votes against Congress candidate Bajarang Anandrao Desai’s 39,895 votes.

In 1999, Bajrang Anandrao Desai of Congress won 59,938 votes against NCP candidate Krishnarao Parasharam Patil’s 52283 votes.

In 2019, elections in Radhanagri will be contested between Abitkar Prakash Anandrao of Shiv Sena, incumbent MLA KP Patil of NCP and Yuvaraj Ramachandra Yedure of MNS among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .