Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil quits as Congress MLA amid reports of him joining BJP; may get berth in Maharashtra cabinet

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 04, 2019 14:59:36 IST

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader in Maharashtra and former leader of opposition in Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Tuesday submitted his resignation as a member of the Lower House.

The development comes amid reports that he will be joining the BJP along with some Congress MLAs and may be inducted in the Devendra Fadnavis-led state ministry. Vikhe Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil had switched to BJP from Congress before Lok Sabha Polls. He won with a margin of 2.81 lakh votes from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Vikhe Patil had quit as Leader of Opposition in March, days after his son joined the BJP.

The Congress leader submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade at his office here, an official said.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 14:59:36 IST

