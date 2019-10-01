Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Radaur profile: An INLD stronghold for years conquered by BJP in 2014

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Radaur Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 1,92,802

Female electors: 89,170

Male electors: 1,03,630

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No, but Radaur was previously reserved for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Since 2000, the INLD had been in power and defeated the Congress every year. In 2014, however, the BJP gained over the INLD as BJP’s Shyam Singh won with more than double the votes that INLD candidate Ram Kumar Bhubka received.

Demographics: Home to houses that were built long before the Partition, Radaur’s roots of history run deep. Although its literacy rate is higher than the national average, the female literacy rate is much lower than the males.