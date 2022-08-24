Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday said the BJP-led Centre was unleashing CBI on the RJD leaders to scare the newly-formed government as the saffron party has been isolated in the state.

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi on Wednesday said that the BJP-led Centre was unleashing CBI on the RJD leaders to scare the newly-formed government as the saffron party has been isolated in the state.

"They're sacred. A new government has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, are with us. We've the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared. This isn't happening for the first time," she said.

#WATCH | Patna: Ex-Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "They're scared. A new Govt has been formed under leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, with us. We've the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared. This isn't happening for the first time." pic.twitter.com/82oVbOGu1e — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

The CBI on Wednesday raided the residences of leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) reportedly in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

The raids were conducted at the properties linked to RJD MLC Sunil Singh and three MPs Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmed and Subodh Roy.

The RJD has questioned the timing of the raids on the day when newly-formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," said Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Bihar state co-operative marketing union ltd. (BISCOMAUN) whose house was raided today.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said the raids were done on purpose to intimidate the party's legislators.

"Useless to say that it is a raid by ED or IT or CBI, it is a raid by Bharatiya Janata Party. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test and what's happening here? It has become predictable," said Jha.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. The Janata Dal United (JDU) leader had stepped down as Bihar CM after exiting from the BJP-led NDA alliance and joined hands with the RJD .

He was sworn in as the chief minister for a record eighth time after the JDU teamed up with the RJD and Congress to form the government.

With inputs from agencies

