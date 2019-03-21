Queries on Lok Sabha Election 2019? Election Commission is now on Twitter to answer them

As political parties gear up for the latest electoral battle scheduled to be held from 11 April, the Election Commission is now on Twitter to directly answer all voting process related queries.

With the staggering volume of conversations on Twitter, the number of people who turn to the microblogging site has significantly grown since the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Leaders across the political spectrum also put forward their views or squabbles on the social media platform.

After introducing an app and a helpline number, the organising body of elections in India is now on Twitter with the handle @ECISVEEP, to answer your queries.

The EC, using #DeshKaMahaTyohar, has already started posting their educational and informational videos to spread voter awareness.

Ensuring that no Voter is left behind!#Goverify SMS <ECI>space <EPIC No> to 1950 to check your details on Voter List or Call Voter Helpline 1950.

If you are not registered #GoRegister on https://t.co/Y7f9inmAuC so that you are not left out from #DeshKaMahaत्यौहार pic.twitter.com/pOiAOaUaWo — ECI #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ECISVEEP) March 21, 2019

Many on Twitter welcomed the 'much-needed' move taken by EC.

I am happy to inform ECI has finally come on Twitter. You would get all information and educational messages directly! Please follow @ECISVEEP — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) March 20, 2019

Happy to see this. Most needed — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 20, 2019

During the Assembly elections in December 2018, Twitter had said that it had recorded more than 48 lakh tweets about poll-related queries during two months before the election.

