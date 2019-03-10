Qatar MotoGP 2019: Maverick Vinales snatches pole position at crash-marred race in Doha

Doha: Spain's Maverick Vinales on Saturday snatched pole position at a crash-marred Qatar MotoGP, pushing Andrea Dovizioso and world champion Marc Marquez into second and third place.

Vinales powered his Yamaha home in a time of 1min 53.546sec, to finish just ahead Dovizioso, who was second in a time of 1min 53.744sec, with Marquez edged into third with a time of 1min 53.745sec.

But the day's main talking point was the number of crashes on a windy and relatively cold evening in Doha. Among those to fall during practice and qualification was Marquez, and his Honda teammate Jorge Lorenzo, whose crash was bad enough for him not be able to continue after a heavy fall.

In visible pain, Lorenzo was taken for medical treatment and did not get back on his Honda after crashing on his first fast lap. Considered to be one of the main challengers to Marquez, Lorenzo will start Sunday's race in 15th position.

Spaniard Alex Rins, Frenchman Johann Zarco and Jack Miller were among the other fallers, though the Australian recovered to post a time of 1min 53.809sec, and will start fourth on Sunday's grid.

Asked afterwards if it was "scary" conditions to race on the 5.3 kilometre-track, Marquez agreed and added: "It's really cold and windy."

Ducati rider Dovizioso, who won a dramatic race in Doha last year, said he was "really happy" with his time. The number of crashes is likely to bring fresh focus on Sunday's start time of 10.30 pm (IST).

The riders had urged race officials to bring it forward by an hour, concerned by the conditions, but that request was refused. Valentino Rossi, who finished on the podium last year in Doha, and a teammate of Vinales, will start in fourteenth position this year.

Among those watching qualification on Saturday was Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

