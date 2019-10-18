Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Pusad profile: Manohar Naik's son Indranil up against BJP's Nilay Naik in NCP bastion

Pusad Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories in the Yavatmal district — Ralegaon (ST), Arni (ST), Umarkhed (SC).

Constituency Name – Pusad

Constituency Number – 81

District – Yavatmal

Total electors – 2,93,158

Female electors – 1,38,822

Male electors – 1,54,334

Third Gender – 2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Sudhakarro Rajusingh Naik of the NCP wrested the seat from Congress by receiving 60,177 votes against Mukhare Rajan Shivajirao of the Shiv Sena who gained 44,507 votes. In 2004, Naik Monahar Rajusingh of the NCP won the constituency with 92,647 votes against Phupate Aarti Haribhau of the Shiv Sena who netted 51,226 votes. In 2009, Manohar Naik won with 77,136 votes against Aarti Phupate of the Shiv Sena who netted only 46,296 votes. In the 2014 elections, the NCP candidate Manohar Naik again won the seat with a margin of nearly 66,000 votes against the Shiv Sena candidate Deosarkar Prakashrao Abaji who managed just 28,793 votes.

In the 2019 election, the NCP has fielded Indranil Naik, son of former minister Manohar Naik against Nilay Madhukar Naik of the BJP. Also, in the fray are Abhay Madhukar Gadam of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, (Nana) Bele Dnyaneshwar Dadarao of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Mazeed Lala of the Tipu Sultan Party, among others.

Demographics – This seat had been a bastion for the INC till 1995 after which NCP took over. The population is a total of 341,186 here.

