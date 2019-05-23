Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 14,52,963

Female electors: 6,64,402

Male electors: 7,88,561

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Erstwhile Motihari constituency was split into two – Purvi Champaran and Paschim Champaran.

Assembly constituencies: Harsidhi (SC), Govindganj, Kesaria, Kalyanpur, Pipra, Motihari.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Radha Mohan Singh has been representing the seat since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Purvi Champaran district. The district has a population of 50,99,371 people of which 9.9 lakh are Muslims. It comes under the Red Corridor and is an economically backward district receiving funds under Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.