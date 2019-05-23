Co-presented by


Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:43:01 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Radha Mohan Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shakti Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Muneshwar Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMGTP Dinesh Sahani 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSVP Devendra Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
JDR Rajiv Ranjan 0 Votes 0% Votes
ADP Randhir Kumar Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
JNP Parasnath Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
JP (S) Parasnath Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manoj Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Prabhakar Jaiswal 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABAP Shekh Seraj 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVP Shatrughna Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSMP(S) Vinay Kumar Sriwastava 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Ramchandra Sah 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSD Shobha Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHS Sachin Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pradeep Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aniket Ranjan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md. Ajmer Alam 0 Votes 0% Votes
BND Satyam Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
RLSP Aakash Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 14,52,963

Female electors: 6,64,402

Male electors: 7,88,561

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Erstwhile Motihari constituency was split into two – Purvi Champaran and Paschim Champaran.

Assembly constituencies: Harsidhi (SC), Govindganj, Kesaria, Kalyanpur, Pipra, Motihari.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Radha Mohan Singh has been representing the seat since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Purvi Champaran district. The district has a population of 50,99,371 people of which 9.9 lakh are Muslims. It comes under the Red Corridor and is an economically backward district receiving funds under Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:43:01 IST

