Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Purulia Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:12:57 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Jyotirmay Singh Mahato 666,016 Votes 49% Votes
AITC Dr. Mriganka Mahato 462,785 Votes 34% Votes
INC Nepal Mahata 84,366 Votes 6% Votes
AIFB Bir Singh Mahato 68,293 Votes 5% Votes
Nota Nota 11,304 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Anandi Tudu 11,180 Votes 1% Votes
IND Mrityunjoy Mahato 10,334 Votes 1% Votes
BNRP Sekh Fatik 7,777 Votes 1% Votes
IND Barjuram Singh Sardar 6,512 Votes 0% Votes
BMAP Uttam Tantubay 6,031 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Rangalal Kumar 4,363 Votes 0% Votes
IND Uma Charan Mahato 3,875 Votes 0% Votes
AMB Laxmikanta Mahata 3,499 Votes 0% Votes
MPOI Jawaharlal Mahato 2,450 Votes 0% Votes
JMM Dipendu Mahato 1,796 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Rajib Mahato 1,661 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Purulia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 14,71,933 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,64,758

Female electors: 7,07,175

Assembly Constituencies: Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar (ST), Kashipur, Para (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation:Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1991 and 2009, Bir Singh Mahato of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) represented the constituency. In 2009 elections, Narahari Mahato won the seat on an AIFB ticket. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) breached this bastion for the first time in 2014 when Mriganko Mahato defeated his AIFB rival by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Demographics: Purulia is one of the four constituencies of West Bengal where tribal votes can influence the elections. Tribals account for at least 20 percent of the electorate in Purulia. Kurmis, an Adivasi group dominant in Jangalmahal region, are found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:12:57 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile