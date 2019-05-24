Purulia Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Purulia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 14,71,933 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,64,758

Female electors: 7,07,175

Assembly Constituencies: Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar (ST), Kashipur, Para (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation:Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1991 and 2009, Bir Singh Mahato of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) represented the constituency. In 2009 elections, Narahari Mahato won the seat on an AIFB ticket. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) breached this bastion for the first time in 2014 when Mriganko Mahato defeated his AIFB rival by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Demographics: Purulia is one of the four constituencies of West Bengal where tribal votes can influence the elections. Tribals account for at least 20 percent of the electorate in Purulia. Kurmis, an Adivasi group dominant in Jangalmahal region, are found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

