Purulia killing: BJP worker committed suicide, says post-mortem report; police says further probe underway

A day after the body of a 32-year-old man, Dulal Kumar, was found hanging from an electric pole in Purulia district, police said that his post-mortem report revealed he committed suicide, according to reports.

#BREAKING - Massive twist to BJP worker's death in West Bengal: First post-mortem report claims suicide, not murder. BJP rubbishes claims, insists he was murdered. pic.twitter.com/ALLyFk1dif — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 3, 2018

Aakash Magharia, Purulia's Superintendent of Police, said that the police has received the post-mortem report. He was quoted as saying by NDTV, "Five doctors have conducted the post-mortem and concluded that Dulal Kumar died of asphyxia ante-mortem by suicidal hanging." He added that further inquiry is on.

The death of Kumar took place three days after the body of another man, Trilochon Mahato, who the BJP said was a member of its youth wing, was found hanging from a tree in the Balarampur area of the same district.

The BJP alleged the deaths were "political murders" and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incidents.

The BJP on Saturday alleged that Dulal Kumar was murdered by TMC supporters for participating in a thana gherao protest organised by the party.

Union minister Smriti Irani also accused the Trinamool Congress of indulging in the "targeted killings" of BJP workers. She said, "This is not an issue of concern only for BJP workers but the entire nation. The West Bengal government has failed to maintain law and order and is not able to deliver justice to the families of the victims."

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who was in the city, also attacked the TMC government over the two deaths. "This is inhuman and the worst kind of crime. We condemn the brutal political murders. The people of West Bengal will definitely teach a lesson to those behind the incidents," he told reporters.

"Nineteen BJP workers have been killed so far (since the panchayat polls). The latest victims were Dulal and Trilochon Mahato," he said.

Amit Shah also tweeted, "Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balrampur, West Bengal. This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee's government has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state."

The BJP also demanded imposition of President's rule in the state. Union minister and MP Babul Supriyo told PTI, "The only constitutional medicine that Mamata Banerjee and her TMC goons require for their barbaric behaviour is imposition of President's rule in West Bengal."

The Trinamool has, however, denied its involvement in either of the incidents. The state government handed over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department.

With inputs from agencies