You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Purulia deaths: BJP to move Calcutta High Court, says party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

Politics PTI Jun 05, 2018 10:10:00 IST

Midnapore: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said the party would move the Calcutta High Court, and if needed the Supreme Court, to unearth the truth behind the deaths of two party workers in Purulia district.

File image of Kailash Vijayvargiya. PTI

File image of Kailash Vijayvargiya. PTI

The senior BJP leader was addressing a gathering at Maguria under Daspur police station area in West Midnapore district where three local leaders and panchayat members of the CPM and another leader from the Trinamool Congress joined the party. Two independent panchayat members also joined the BJP in presence of Vijayvargiya.

"We will soon move the high court, and the Supreme Court if needed, to know the truth behind the murders of two party workers in Purulia district," he said.

The two were found hanging in the district, where the BJP fared comparatively well in the recently held panchayat election, on 30 May and 2 June.

The BJP leader alleged the two were murdered because of instigation by senior Trinamool Congress leaders. The TMC leaders had denied any involvement of the party in the two deaths.

The police claimed that the second incident was a case of suicide.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 10:10 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores