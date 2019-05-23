Co-presented by


Purnia Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:03:05 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BLND Sanoj Kumar Chauhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
JMM Manju Murmu 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Santosh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md Akhtar Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anirudh Mehta 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Kumar Sah 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arjun Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Jitendra Urab 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajiv Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Mritunjay Kumar Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shubhash Kumar Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sageer Ahmad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shobha Soren 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Uday Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 15,82,967

Female electors: 7,49,357

Male electors: 8,33,610

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Kasba, Banmankhi (SC), Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia, Korha (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rajesh Ranjan won the seat in 1999 as an Independent candidate. BJP’s Uday Singh held the seat for the next two terms. In 2014, JD(U)’s Santosh Kumar defeated Singh by more than 1.16 lakh votes.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Purnia district and a small part of Katihar district. Muslims form a significant vote bank in this constituency. Part of the Seemanchal region, the eponymous district also receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:03:05 IST

fp-mobile