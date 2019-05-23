Purnia Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 15,82,967

Female electors: 7,49,357

Male electors: 8,33,610

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Kasba, Banmankhi (SC), Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia, Korha (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rajesh Ranjan won the seat in 1999 as an Independent candidate. BJP’s Uday Singh held the seat for the next two terms. In 2014, JD(U)’s Santosh Kumar defeated Singh by more than 1.16 lakh votes.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Purnia district and a small part of Katihar district. Muslims form a significant vote bank in this constituency. Part of the Seemanchal region, the eponymous district also receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

