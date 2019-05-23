Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Puri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:35:54 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
CPI(ML)(R) Ranjan Mishra 0 Votes 0% Votes
KLS Sabyasachi Mohapatra 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Mandakini Sethi 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABHM Jaya Prakash Sethi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Pinaki Misra 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Satya Prakash Nayak 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr.Sambit Patra 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Nrusingha Charan Das 0 Votes 0% Votes

Puri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 14,04,581 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,42,939

Female Electors: 6,61,642

Assembly Constituencies: Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika, Ranpur, Nayagarh

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Nayagarh Assembly segment added to Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pinaki Misra is the incumbent MP since 2009. Before him, BJD’s Braja Kishore Tripathy won thrice in a row.

Demography: Famed for its Jagannath temple, Puri is a significant pilgrimage centre for Hindus. The constituency is overwhelmingly Hindu, with over 96 percent of the population belonging to the religion. The importance of the constituency could be gauged by the earlier speculations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi fighting elections from the temple town.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:35:54 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile