Puri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Puri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 14,04,581 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,42,939

Female Electors: 6,61,642

Assembly Constituencies: Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika, Ranpur, Nayagarh

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Nayagarh Assembly segment added to Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pinaki Misra is the incumbent MP since 2009. Before him, BJD’s Braja Kishore Tripathy won thrice in a row.

Demography: Famed for its Jagannath temple, Puri is a significant pilgrimage centre for Hindus. The constituency is overwhelmingly Hindu, with over 96 percent of the population belonging to the religion. The importance of the constituency could be gauged by the earlier speculations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi fighting elections from the temple town.

