Purandar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Purandar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Purandar

Constituency Number—202

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—359796

Female Electors—171596

Male Electors—1884861

Third Gender—15

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The constituency of Purandar has been held by Shiv Sena candidate Vijaybapu Shivtare since 2009 assembly elections. In the 2014 elections, Purandar witnessed the current MLA defeat Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap of Congress with nearly a margin of 10,000 votes. In 2009, he won this seat against Durgade Digambar Ganpat of NCP who secured 44,529 votes against Shivatre's 67,998 votes. In 2004, Ashok Kondiba Tekawade of NCP won with 63,011 votes against two time winner Dada Jadhavrao who secured 49,551 votes.

In 2019, Vijaybapu Shivtare will defend his seat against Kiran Bapu Sonavane of Bahujan Samaj Party and Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap of Congress among others.

