Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Purandar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 07:56:25 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BMKP Navnath Chandrakant Malve 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahadev Sahebrao Khengare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh Mahadev Uravane 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Vijaybapu Shivtare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kiran Bapu Sonavane 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBP Jeevanbapu Alias Manohar Shevale 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Atul Mahadev Nagare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balasaheb Baban Zinjurke 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr.udayakumar Vasantrao Jagtap 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dyneshwar Tukaram Katke 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • Purandar is 202nd constituency among 288 constituencies in the state.

  • This year, the total number of electors are 359796 out of which female electors are 171596 and male electors are 1884861

  • Vijaybapu Shivtare of the SHS won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Purandar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Purandar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. AP

Constituency Name—Purandar
Constituency Number—202
District Name—Pune
Total Electors—359796
Female Electors—171596
Male Electors—1884861
Third Gender—15
Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The constituency of Purandar has been held by Shiv Sena candidate Vijaybapu Shivtare since 2009 assembly elections. In the 2014 elections, Purandar witnessed the current MLA defeat Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap of Congress with nearly a margin of 10,000 votes. In 2009, he won this seat against Durgade Digambar Ganpat of NCP who secured 44,529 votes against Shivatre's  67,998 votes. In 2004, Ashok Kondiba Tekawade of NCP won with 63,011 votes against two time winner Dada Jadhavrao who secured 49,551 votes.

In 2019, Vijaybapu Shivtare will defend his seat against Kiran Bapu Sonavane of Bahujan Samaj Party and Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap of Congress among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 07:56:25 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores