Punjab polls: Kejriwal promises fair probe in illegal sand mining case if Mann becomes CM

Amritsar (Punjab): Launching an attack at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that when Bhagwant Mann will become CM, he will do a fair investigation into the illegal sand mining case.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, "Channi Sahab did an investigation on himself and gave himself a clean chit without getting an FIR investigated. When Bhagwant Mann will become chief minister, he will do a fair investigation on sand mining. When Channi's nephew has taken his name in front of ED that all this money belongs to Channi then why ED has not arrested Channi Sahib yet?"

He took a dig at the internal rift in the Congress and said that the Congress party has become a circus in Punjab.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that Channi is losing from both seats he is contesting and this has been confirmed through telepolls.

Channi Saheb is fighting from Chamkaur Sahib and from Bhadaur. We have conducted a survey thrice, Channi Saheb is losing from both seats. AAP is going to defeat him. When he won't become an MLA, then who will become the Chief Minister?" said Kejriwal.

He further said that the AAP will get 52 per cent of votes in Chamkaura and 48 per cent in Bhadaur.

Targeting the Akali Dal, he said, "Lies are being spread by the Akali Dal, on which the Election Commission has taken action. We have not made any announcement that 10 years old vehicles will be discontinued."

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20, and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

