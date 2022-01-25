Punjab polls: BSP declares remaining six candidates, accuses other parties of pushing UP into jungle raj
The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal for the elections and contesting on 20 of 117 Assembly seats
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday released the names of six remaining candidates for the 20 February Punjab Assembly polls.
The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal for the elections and contesting on 20 of 117 Assembly seats.
According to the list of candidates released by the party, Dalbir Kaur will contest from Amritsar Central, Balwinder Kumar from Kartarpur, Anil Minia from Jalandhar West and Mahinder Singh from Sham Chaurasi.
Harmohan Singh will fight from Chamkaur Sahib seat while Chamkaur Singh has been fielded from Mehal Kalan.
Last week, the party had announced 14 candidates.
BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday attacked her rivals, saying they have pushed Uttar Pradesh into "jungle raj" by criminalising politics, politicising crime and protecting the mafia.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said that governments of all parties except that of the BSP are guilty of troubling the public.
बीएसपी को छोड़ सभी पार्टियों की सरकारें राजनीति के अपराधीकरण व अपराध के राजनीतिकरण, कानून के साथ खिलवाड़ तथा अपनी पार्टी के गुण्डों व माफियाओं को संरक्षण आदि से यूपी को जंगलराज में ढकेल इसे गरीब व पिछड़ा बनाए रखकर जनता को त्रस्त करने की दोषी, किन्तु इनकी जुमलेबाजीे जारी।
— Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 25, 2022
Mayawati also accused her political rivals of keeping the state backwards, but continuing with their 'jumlas' (tall claims).
"Governments of all parties, except BSP, are guilty of troubling the public by criminalising politics and politicising crime, playing with the law and protecting their party's goons and mafia, and pushing Uttar Pradesh into jungle raj by keeping it poor and backward. But their jumlas continue," she said.
