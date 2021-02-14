Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling begins on violent note in Muktsar; clash erupts between Akali, Congress members

Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: As per reports, Congress' Yadwinder Singh Yadu and his supporter Sudhir Sharma were injured in a late night clash between Akalis and the Congress on the outskirts of Muktsar town

The polling in Punjab's Muktsar district began on a violent note, with senior vice president of Muktsar municipal council Yadwinder Singh Yadu, a Congress candidate from Ward 4, and his supporter Sudhir Sharma getting injured in a late night clash between Kotkapura Road on the outskirts of Muktsar town, reported News18. According to The Tribune , Yadu received six stitches and was admitted to the local civil hospital. According to the report, Congress leader Karan Kaur Brar blamed Akalis for the violence while SAD Muktsar district president-cum-local MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi claimed that Yadu was beaten up by the police.

The BJP, which is facing a lot of heat over the new bills, has put 1,003 candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP have fielded 1,606 and 160 candidates respectively.

The official spokesperson of the State Election Commission on Saturday said it has set up 4,102 polling stations and out of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive and 861 as hypersensitive.

Polling is underway for the civic body elections in Punjab, reports PTI quoting officials. The voting began at 8 am on Sunday and it will continue till 4 pm, they said.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has set up 4,102 polling stations, of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive and 861 as hyper sensitive. A voter who enters the polling station before 4 pm will have the right to vote, an SEC spokesperson told news agency PTI. Around 7,000Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for voting. As many as 19,000 police personnel have been deputed to conduct free and fair elections, the spokesperson said.

Voters have started casting their votes in Punjab's Majithia, reports News18. The voting began at 8 am and most of the polling booths witnessed long queues of voters.

According to News18 , Sahnewal recorded poll percentage of 16.81 percent till 10 am, Dakha 16.17 percent, Payal 14.6 percent and Jagraon 13 percent

According to Amar Ujala , In Ludhian's Khanna, polling was halted at the ward number 29 due to problems in the EVM machine. According to The Tribune an EVM had developed some snag at booth number 56 and polling started there at 9.30 am.Amar Ujala had earlier too reported that voting was briefly halted at a few places in Khanna due to EVM snags.

Polling is underway for the civic body elections in Punjab, reports PTI quoting officials. The voting began at 8 am on Sunday and it will continue till 4 pm, they said.



Out of the total 9,222 candidates in the fray, 2,832 are contesting as Independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress and 1,569 of the Akali Dal. The BJP, which is facing a lot of heat over the new bills, has put 1,003 candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP have fielded 1,606 and 160 candidates respectively.

The voting for elections to eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held from 8 am till 4 pm.

A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for 2,302 wards. Out of the total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress and 1,569 of the Akali Dal. The number of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP are 1,003, 1,606 and 160 respectively.

All the arrangements are in place for the civic body elections, an official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said on Saturday.

The official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said it has set up 4,102 polling stations and out of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive and 861 as hypersensitive.

The spokesperson said every voter who enters the polling station before 4 pm will have the right to vote. The counting of votes will take place on 17 February.

The State Election Commission has also announced 14 and 17 February as dry days.

Around 7,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for voting. A total of 25,010 employees have also been deputed. Around 19,000 police personnel have been deputed to conduct free and fair elections, said the spokesperson.

There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters, totalling 39,15,280 registered voters in the state of Punjab for the civic elections. A total of 30 IAS or PCS officers have been deputed as observers to conduct free and fair elections, said the spokesperson.

In these elections, 50 percent of seats have been reserved for women.

All the main political parties had canvassed vigorously during the campaigning for the civic body elections in the state which will see Assembly polls next year.

Several Punjab ministers including Manpreet Singh Badal and Balbir Singh Sidhu had canvassed for the Congress nominees. The SAD and the BJP are fighting these elections separately after the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws issue last year.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other party leaders campaigned for their party candidates. The BJP leaders and candidates had faced farmers'' protest during campaigning with the saffron party accusing the Congress of unleashing “hooliganism” in the guise of farmers.

Several senior AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha had held roadshows in several parts of the state and had sought votes for the nominees of the main Opposition party in Punjab.

The Opposition had accused the Congress of “misusing” the government machinery to win these polls, a charge denied by the ruling party.