The Union Home Minister on Saturday had said that the BJP is in talks with Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to forge an alliance with their parties ahead of the state Assembly polls

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi today and seat sharing in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections is likely to be on the agenda.

Shah on Saturday had said that the BJP is in talks with Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to forge an alliance with their parties ahead of the state Assembly polls.

"We are talking to Captain saab (Amarinder Singh) as well as (former Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh) Dhindsa saab. It is possible that we will have an alliance with both (their) parties. We are talking to both parties with a positive mind," Shah said.

Singh, too, had said last month that his party will form the next government in Punjab along with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction when he held a surprise meeting with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Singh had quit the Congress in October following his resignation as the Punjab chief minister after a bitter power tussle with state congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He then launched his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.