Punjab: AAP likely to send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to RS
According to sources, the newly-elected AAP government in the state may also give command of sports university to Harbhajan Singh
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha in the biennial elections from Punjab.
According to sources, the newly-elected AAP government in the state may also give command of sports university to Harbhajan Singh. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised to set up a sports university in Jalandhar.
Immediately after the AAP's victory, Singh, popularly known as Bhajji had took to Twitter to congratulate Mann.
"Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan...what a picture...this is a proud moment for Mata ji", he wrote.
For the AAP, it is the party's maiden victory in Punjab, where it has won 92 of the 117 Assembly constituencies Five Rajya Sabha seats from the seat will fall vacant next month and the Election Commission has already announced the dates for the biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament. If needed the voting will take place on March 31.
AAP strength in the Rajya Sabha is expected to rise from 3 to 8 after the Rajya Sabha polls. The party is expected to soon announce names for the seats.
