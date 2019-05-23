Pune Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Pune Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 18,35,836

Female electors: 8,86,269

Male electors: 9,49,567

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhavani Peth and Bhopodi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Kothrud segment was newly-created.

Assembly constituencies: Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Pradeep Rawat won the seat in 1999. However, Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi held the seat from 2004 to 2014. BJP’s Anil Shirole is the MP since 2014.

Demographics: Pune is a largely urban constituency post the 2008 delimitation. Marathas are the dominant vote bank in this constituency. Brahmins also account for a significant chunk of the population.

