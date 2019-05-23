Co-presented by


Pune Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019 11:58:56 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Alias Hemant Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Mohan Joshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kshirsagar Kanchan Devdas 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Baburao Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sawant Chandrakant Parmeshwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rahul Vishwas Joshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijay Laxaman Saroade 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Znyoshovijayprakash 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Prof. Nalawade Hanmant Mahadeo 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPSP Nikhil Umesh Zingade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Chincholikar Jayant Eknath 0 Votes 0% Votes
PRP Krupal Paluskar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Anil Narayan Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
HBP Amol Jayraj Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rakesh Prabhakar Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravindra Bansiram Mahapure 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Sayyad Raj Faiyaz 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Sim Khirid 0 Votes 0% Votes
HAP Rajesh Surendrakumar Agrawal 0 Votes 0% Votes
PUP Adv. Ramesh Devaram Dharmavat 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Balasaheb Misal Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBP Adv. Mahesh Gajendragadkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJP(S) Suhas Popat Gajarmal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amol Alias Yabes S. Tujare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Javed Shabbir Sayyed 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Johnson Vasant Kolhapure 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jafar Khurshid Choudhari 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Girish Bhalchandra Bapat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anand Prakash Vanjape 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Kumar Devba Kalel Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Uttam Pandurang Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
Pune Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 18,35,836

Female electors: 8,86,269

Male electors: 9,49,567

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhavani Peth and Bhopodi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Kothrud segment was newly-created.

Assembly constituencies: Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Pradeep Rawat won the seat in 1999. However, Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi held the seat from 2004 to 2014. BJP’s Anil Shirole is the MP since 2014.

Demographics: Pune is a largely urban constituency post the 2008 delimitation.  Marathas are the dominant vote bank in this constituency. Brahmins also account for a significant chunk of the population.

 

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:58:56 IST

