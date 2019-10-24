Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Pune Cantonment Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 09:03:58 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Randhir Nandkumar Dattatray 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBP Ranjana Subhash Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rakesh Suresh Randive 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mukesh Madhukar Dhiwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Laxman Arde 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNS Manisha Satish Sarode Bhise 0 Votes 0% Votes
HAP Sachin Rohidas Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
HDJP Sambhaji Ramchandra Mhaske 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr.ashwini Ramchandra Lokhande 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tukaram Pandurang Kambale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suraj Balkrushna Baviskar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shendge Ganesh Dadu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kishor Shivaji Khandagale 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMKP Kishor Daji Tupare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balu Tulshiram Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bharat Suresh Avchite 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Ahire 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amit Shankar More 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amol S. Tujare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Chalwadi Hulgesh Mariappa 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dattatrey Vishnu Adsul 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Kamble Sunil Dnyandev 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAP Khemdev Rambhau Sonwane 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMIM Heena Shafique Momin 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Hanumant Shrirang Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dnyandev Pandurang Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Nilesh Vijay Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
  • Pune Cantonment is the 214th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 141343 electors. Out of the total, 149364 are male and 141343 are female electors.

  • Dilip Kamble of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Pune Cantonment Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Representational image. AP

Constituency Name— Pune Cantonment
Constituency Number—214
District Name—Pune
Total Electors— 290715
Female Electors—141343
Male Electors—149364
Third Gender—8
Reserved—Yes (SC)
Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP candidate Dilip Kamble won with 54,692 votes against Congress candidate Bagave Ramesh Anandrao’s 39,737 votes for the seat. In 2009, Congress candidate Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao secured 65,638 votes against Shiv Sena's Sadanand Krishna Shetty’s 28,313 votes.

In 2004, Congress candidate Chandrakant Alias Balasaheb Shivarkar secured 1,01,802 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Lilavati Vittal Tupe’s 68,984 votes for the seat. In 1999, Shivarkar had defeated NCP candidate Kailas Kodre with a margin of over 12,000 votes.

In 2019, BJP is fielding Kamble Sunil Dnyandev against Chalwadi Hulgesh Mariappa of BSP, Congress candidate Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao and Manisha Satish Sarode of MNS among others.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 09:03:58 IST

