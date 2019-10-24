Pune Cantonment Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Pune Cantonment Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name— Pune Cantonment

Constituency Number—214

District Name—Pune

Total Electors— 290715

Female Electors—141343

Male Electors—149364

Third Gender—8

Reserved—Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP candidate Dilip Kamble won with 54,692 votes against Congress candidate Bagave Ramesh Anandrao’s 39,737 votes for the seat. In 2009, Congress candidate Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao secured 65,638 votes against Shiv Sena's Sadanand Krishna Shetty’s 28,313 votes.

In 2004, Congress candidate Chandrakant Alias Balasaheb Shivarkar secured 1,01,802 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Lilavati Vittal Tupe’s 68,984 votes for the seat. In 1999, Shivarkar had defeated NCP candidate Kailas Kodre with a margin of over 12,000 votes.

In 2019, BJP is fielding Kamble Sunil Dnyandev against Chalwadi Hulgesh Mariappa of BSP, Congress candidate Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao and Manisha Satish Sarode of MNS among others.

