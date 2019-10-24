Punahana Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Punhana Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 81

Total electors: 1,72,398

Female electors: 78,974

Male electors: 93,423

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In this Meo-Muslim-dominated seat of Mewat district, the two prominent political parties – BJP and Congress – drew a blank. In 2009, it was Mohammed Ilyas of the INLD who won in the electoral race by a margin of 2,688 votes. But in 2014, Ilyas lost to Rahish Khan, who contested as an Independent contender and obtained 34,281 votes.

However, this year, the BJP decided to break off the mould by putting up a debutante Hindu Dalit woman candidate, Nauksham Chaudhary (28). Unlike most contenders the region has seen in the past, Nauksham has the kind of resume the region has never heard of. She holds a bachelor's degree in History from the prestigious Miranda House college in Delhi, along with a Masters’ degree in Luxury Brand Management from Italy and another in Communications from London. On the other hand, the Congress has placed its bet on three-time MLA Ilyas, a turncoat who joined the grand old party during the Lok Sabha polls after quitting the INLD and JJP in quick succession.

Sitting MLA Rahish Khan, who had joined the BJP hoping to get a party ticket, too, has jumped into the fray, once again as an Independent. While the INLD has pitted Subhan Khan and its splinter outfit Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has fielded Iqbal.

Demographics: Located in the Muslim-dominated Mewat district, which has about 5 lakh voters, Punahana comes under the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Almost 80 percent of the electorate are Muslims, the remaining being Hindus. As per the 2011 census, of the total 1,72,398 population, 87.21 percent is rural and 12.79 percent is urban. The Scheduled Caste ratio is 5:17.

