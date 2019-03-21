Pulwama attack 'conspiracy' for votes, says SP leader Ramgopal Yadav; claims 'big names' will surface when govt changes

Firozabad: Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav on Thursday made a controversial statement alleging the 14 February terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was a "conspiracy" hatched to fetch votes.

He said that the truth behind the attack will be investigated once the dispensation changes at the Centre and big names will surface.

"The paramilitary forces are unhappy with the government. The jawans were killed for votes. There was no checking (on the highway) between Jammu and Srinagar. They were sent in ordinary buses. All this was part of a conspiracy. I won't like to say it right now, but when the government changes this will be investigated and big names will surface," said Yadav said while addressing a gathering in Firozabad on the occasion of Holi.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Pulwama district. Later, Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed claim responsibility for the attack.

