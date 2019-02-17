Pulwama attack: BJP to stage countrywide protests, hold condolence meets at district headquarters today

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a countrywide protest on Sunday to condemn the Pulwama terror attack, and condolence meetings for the victims at various district headquarters, a senior party leader said.

"According to instructions from the party's national president, all party workers will on 17 February participate in the event that will be held in a public place and offer their respects to the slain soldiers. Party workers will also resolve to take a pledge for a decisive battle against terrorism. All elected representatives and office-bearers will take part in the programme," a communique issued by the BJP's media cell said.

Prominent intellectuals and other dignitaries should also be present at the function, according to the party's media head Anil Baluni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a befitting reply to those involved in the heinous terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in which 42 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed into a CRPF convoy.

The party president Amit Shah has also decried the cowardly attack and asked party workers to extend solidarity to the families of the slain soldiers.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.