Pulwama attack a 'BJP conspiracy just like Godhra, claims ex-Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela; alleges govt uses terrorism to win polls

Ahmedabad: The Pulwama terror attack was the BJP’s conspiracy as was Godhra, former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela here on Wednesday.

“The vehicle with RDX which was used in Pulwama attack bore the registration initial of Gujarat, GJ. Godhra was a conspiracy,” said Vaghela, who is now in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Talking to media persons, Vaghela said: “Terrorism is used by the BJP government to win elections. A number of terrorist attacks have taken place in the last five years.”

“No one was killed in Balakot air strike. Even none of the international agency was able to prove that 200 militants were killed. Balakot airstrike was a planned conspiracy. It was supposed to happen,” Vaghela said.

“Even after getting information from intelligence sources regarding Pulwama attack, no pre-emptive measures were taken. And if you had information about Balakot, then why didn’t you take action against these camps. Why were you waiting for something like Pulwama to happen,” he said.

“BJP is involved in the whole thing. It is going to bring the sectarian conflict to win elections,” he said.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Vaghela said: “BJP’s Gujarat model is false. The state is suffering. BJP leaders are upset with the party. They feel that they are bonded labourers.”

Gujarat, where 26 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, went to polls on 23 April. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.