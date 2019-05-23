Puducherry Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress candidate Ve Vaithilingam wins

Puducherry Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 9,59,566 (2019 estimates)

Female electors: 4,53,153

Male electors: 5,06,320

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: There are 30 seats in the Puducherry Assembly. Embalom, Nettapakkam, Thirubuvanai, Ossudu, Nedungadu Assembly Constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates.

Results in last four elections: In the last four elections, the Congress has won the seat twice while the PMK, which was part of the Congress-led UPA between 2004 and 2009, won the seat in 2004 elections. A splinter group of the Congress, the AINRC, won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha as part of the NDA.

Demographics profile: The Union Territory is dominated by Vanniyars, who are also influential in the northern parts of Tamil Nadu. Vanniyars form at least 30 percent of the population. Dalits constitute nearly 15 percent of the population. However, several reports in the past have also highlighted their inability to influence the election due to the dominance of non-Dalit castes. Yanam, surrounded by Andhra Pradesh, has Telugu speakers while Mahe, an enclave in Kerala, has Malayalam speakers. As per 2011 Census, Muslims and Christians constitute a little over 12 percent of the population. This constituency is largely urban with over 2/3rd of the population residing in urban centres.

