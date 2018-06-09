You are here:
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy buries hatchet for the time being, greets L-G Kiran Bedi on birthday

Politics PTI Jun 09, 2018 22:30:37 IST

Puducherry: Momentarily sinking differences with her on various issues,Chief Minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy led ministerial colleagues to greet Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on her 69th birthday on Saturday.

File images of Kiran Bedi (L) and V Narayanaswamy. Courtesy: News18

They presented shawls and bouquets to Bedi at the Raj Nivas, which saw a stream of visitors. Speaker V Vaithilingam also presented a shawl to her.

Bedi had called on the Chief Minister at his residence on 30 May on his 71st birthday. Soon after receiving well wishers, Bedi proceeded to Karaikal, an enclave of Puducherry, at around noon to address a series of meetings convened by agriculture minister R Kamalakannan and also visited the shrine of Lord Dharbarenswarar at Tirunallar before returning to Puducherry.

She attended a function in Pondicherry University to launch a programme 'University's Social Responsibility'. Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues, including medical admissions, civic problems and induction of three nominated MLAs belonging to BJP since she became Lieutenant Governor on 22 May, 2016.

The Chief Minister has often criticised her with 'interfering' in routine administration.


