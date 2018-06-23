Football world cup 2018

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy accuses Centre of ignoring Union Territory, crippling its developmental projects

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 14:46:09 IST

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday hit out at the NDA government at the Centre for "ignoring" the Union Territory on several counts and "slashing grants", crippling its developmental projects.

File image of V Narayanasamy. IBNLive



Addressing reporters in Puducherry, Narayanasamy said that though he had written to the prime minister on five occasions in the past seeking an appointment with him to place before him the issues concerning Puducherry, he had not received any reply so far.

"Puducherry, a small Union Territory, needed the Centre's assistance for developmental activities," he said. "But want of adequate assistance from the Centre has been crippling Puducherry in various sectors. I plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week in Delhi to seek his intervention for the sanction of funds for the development of Puducherry."

In a veiled reference to Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi, with whom he has been at loggerheads on various issues, Narayanasamy said: "Some central government representatives here are also interfering in the routine administration of Puducherry under the pretext that they have the authority to do so... The NDA government is putting several blockades by slashing the grants and also by keeping Puducherry out of the purview of the 15th Central Finance Commission."

By declining membership to Puducherry in the Finance Commission, the central grant — now available at 42 percent of the total budgetary requirements for states — had been fixed at 25 percent for the Union Territory, Narayanasamy said.

The chief minister has urged the Centre to grant special incentives to entrepreneurs coming forward to start industries in Puducherry. "Such incentives are available in North Eastern states, and Puducherry, which lacks raw materials and also facing the need to market the produced goods in other pockets should also be extended the incentives," he contended.


