Puducherry by-poll: V Narayanasamy‬ wins ‪Nellithope‬ seat, will continue as CM

As counting of votes for three assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and in Puduchery began at 8 am on Tuesday, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy of the Congress defeated his AIADMK rival Om Sakthi Sekhar.

Narayanasamy wins the Nellithope by a margin of 11,144 votes in the Puducherry by-election, reported The New Indian Express.

Narayanasamy, who did not contest in the 16 May elections, asked to be elected to the assembly within six months and took charge as the chief minister on 6 June, 2016. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had administered the oath of office and secrecy to Narayanasamy and to five ministers: R Kamalakannan, M Kandasamy, Malladi Krishna Rao, A Namassivayam and MOHF Shahjahan.

The New Indian Express report also mentioned that the Puducherry incumbent CM secured 18,709 votes against Om Sakthi Sekhar's 7,565 votes, out of a total of 26,564 votes polled.

According to a report in The Times of India, Narayanasamy had kept a steady lead, polling 6,779 votes in the first round, 6,137 in the second and 5,791 in the third and final round. Sekhar, meanwhile, polled 2,819 in the first, 2,560 in the second and 2,185 in the third and final round.

