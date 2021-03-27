Puducherry Assembly elections 2021, Thirunallar constituency profile: Congress' R Kamalakkannan defeated two-time MLA PR Siva in 2016

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly election, AINRC's PR Siva alias Sivasakthi polled 10,263 votes against Kamalakkannan's 13,138 votes

Thirunallar is constituency number 25 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Karaikal district.

Electors and turnout in 2016 election

As per the Election Commission's data, there were 30,169 registered electors (14,080 men and 16,089 women) in the constituency for the previous Assembly election. The voter turnout in 2016 was 84.89 percent across 30 polling stations.

Winners of previous elections

In the 2016 Assembly election, Congress' R Kamalakkannan defeated All India NR Congress' PR Siva alias Sivasakthi by a margin of 2875 votes, reversing the trend of the previous two elections in the temple town of Thirunalllar. Sivasakthi polled 10,263 votes against Kamalakkannan's 13,138 votes.

In 2011, Sivasakthi had registered victory over Kamalakkannan. The AINRC candidate won 11,702 votes while the Congress nominee got 10,862 votes. In 2006 too, Sivasakthi, then with the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) had defeated Kamalakkannan by a slender margin of 285 votes.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.