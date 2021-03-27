Puducherry Assembly elections 2021, Neravy TR Pattinam constituency profile: DMK's A Geetha wrested seat from VMC Sivakumar in 2016

In the 2016 Assembly election, Geetha trounced AIADMK candidate Sivakumar — a former minister and five-time MLA— by a margin of 6,936 votes.

Neravy TR Pattinam, constituency number 28 of the Union Territory of Puducherry. It is one of the five constituencies in the Karaikal district.

It was the stronghold of the family of former DMK strongman VMC Sivakumar, who was murdered in 2017. According to the Times of India, Sivakumar's family members were elected from the constituency for a record 10 consecutive times since 1974.

Electors and turnout in 2016 election

As per the Election Commission's data, there were 29,373 registered electors (13,746 men and 15,627 women) from the constituency for the 2016 Assembly election. The voter turnout in the election was 84.85 percent.

Winners of previous elections

In the 2016 Assembly election, DMK's A Geetha trounced AIADMK candidate Sivakumar — a former minister and five-time MLA— by a margin of 6,936 votes. In 2011, Sivakumar, who contested as an Independent candidate after being denied a ticket by the DMK, had defeated Geetha by a slim margin of 358 votes.

In 2006, Sivakumar, then with the DMK, had won from the Neravy Grand Aldee constituency by polling just 184 votes more than Independent candidate VMCV Ganapathy.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.