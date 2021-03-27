Puducherry Assembly elections 2021, Karaikal South constituency profile: AIADMK's KAU Asana defeated DMK's AMH Nazeem by just 20 votes

In 2011, Nazeem, won from Karaikal South by polling 8,377 votes. His closest rival, Independent candidate VK Ganapathy polled 6,801 votes.

Karaikal South is constituency number 27 of the Union Territory of Puducherry. It is one of the five constituencies in the Karaikal district.

Electors and turnout in 2016 election: As per the Election Commission's data, there were 31,286 registered electors (14,519 men and 16,767 women) in the constituency for the 2016 Assembly election. The voter turnout in the election was 76.10 percent.

Winners of previous elections: In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency witnessed a close contest between AIADMK's KAU Asana, and incumbent MLA and DMK heavyweight AMH Nazeem. Asana won the election by polling just 20 votes more than Nazeem.

In 2006, Ganapathy, contesting on a Pudhucherry Munnetra Congress (PMC) ticket, had registered victory over Congress' AV Subramaniam. Ganapathy defeated Subramaniam by a margin of 1,739 votes.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.