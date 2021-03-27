Puducherry Assembly elections 2021, Karaikal North constituency profile: AINRC's PRN Thirumurugan won seat in 2016

In 2011 too, Thirumurugan who was then with the Congress, defeated AIADMK's V Omalingam by over 3,300 votes

Karaikal North is constituency number 26 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Karaikal district.

Electors and turnout in 2016 election

As per the Election Commission's data, there were 32,666 registered electors (15,337 men, 17,311 women and 18 transgenders) in the constituency for the previous Assembly election. The voter turnout in 2016 was 81.52 percent.

Winners of previous elections

AINRC's PRN Thirumurugan won the election from Karaikal North in 2016 by polling 3,298 more votes than AIADMK's MV Omalingam. In 2011 too, Thirumurugan who was then with the Congress, defeated Omalingam by over 3,300 votes.

In 2006, the Karaikal constituency was won by DMK's AMH Nazeem, who defeated DMDK's AJ Assana by a mere 191 votes. Nazeem had bagged the seat in 1991, 1996 and in 2001. After delimitation, Nazeem, who has previously held the posts of health minister and Leader of Opposition, successfully contested from the Karaikal South constituency in 2011.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.