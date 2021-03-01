Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Villianur constituency profile: A Namassiyavam resigns, joins BJP

In 2016, Namassivayam, on a Congress ticket, defeated his closest rival, AINRC's Jayakumar by a margin of 8,281 votes

Located in the Puducherry district, Villianur is constituency number five in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Electors and voter turnout in previous election

According to the Election Commission's data, in 2016, the constituency had a total of 36,772 registered voters ( 17,848 men, 18,923women and one person belonging to the third gender). A total of 31,545 persons cast their votes at 37 polling stations and the poll percentage stood at 85.79 percent.

Results of previous elections

In 2006, Independent candidate J Narayansamy defeated Congress' C Djeacoumar by a margin of 1,509 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Congress candidate A Namassivayam defeated AINRC's Nadarajan K by garnering 13,105 votes against the latter's 11,564. In 2016, Congress retained the seat with its nominee Namassivayam defeating his closest rival, AINRC's Jayakumar by a by a margin of 8,281 votes (over 26 percent of the total votes polled).

Namassiyavam, who was the PWD minister, resigned from the ministry as well as the Assembly on 25 January, after the ruling Congress suspended him from primary membership on charges of anti-party activities. According to news agency PTI, Namassivayam had allegedly been making moves to shift allegiance to the BJP and kept himself away from party meetings.



Another legislator from the ruling party, Ossudu MLA E Theepainthan also submitted his resignation along with Namassiyavam, bringing down the Congress' strength to 12 in the 30-member Assembly. The Congress also has the support of three DMK members.

Namassiyavam and Theepainthan subsequently switched to the BJP on 28 January.

Puducherry will vote in a single phase on 6 April along with neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

With inputs from PTI