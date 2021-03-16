Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Raj Bhavan constituency profile: K Lakshminarayanan quits post, resigns from Congress

In the 2016 Assembly election, Lakshminarayanan received 9,445 votes while AIADMK's P Kannan polled 7,220 votes.

Raj Bhavan is constituency number 14 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

As per the Election Commission's data, Raj Bhavan constituency had a total of 25,713 registered electors in 2016. Of these, 12,067 were men, 13,645 women, and one belonging to the third gender.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 77.78 percent.

Results of previous elections

In 2006, DMK's SP Sivakumar had defeated PK Devadoss by a margin of 1,496 votes. In 2011, Congress' K Lakshminarayanan won the seat by garnering 11,398. His closest rival, AIADMK's M Saravanakumar polled 4,327 votes. In 2016, Lakshminarayanan retained the seat by defeating AIADMK's P Kannan. Lakshminarayanan received 9,445 votes while Kannan polled 7,220 votes.

Lakshminarayanan served as the Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

In a blow to the Congress, Lakshminarayanan tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu at the latter's residence on 21 February, reported news agency PTI. Lakshminarayanan said he has also resigned from the party membership.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.