Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Ozhukarai constituency profile: Deputy Speaker MNR Balan is sitting MLA

Ozhukarai, constituency number five in the Union Territory of Puducherry, lies in the Puducherry district. It is currently represented by Congress's MNR Balan, who is the deputy speaker of the state Assembly.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016

As per data from the Election Commission, in 2016, Ozhukarai had a total of 37,366 registered electors (18,008 men and 19,358 women). The constituency saw a voter turnout of 82.56 percent, lower than 85.85 percent in the 2011 elections.

Results of previous elections

In 2006, A Namassiyavam, contesting on a Congress ticket, had defeated ADMK's K Natarajan by a margin of 1,248 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, AINRC's NG Pannirselvam had defeated nearest rival, Independent candidate AN Balane by 1,566 votes. In 2016, Pannirselvam lost the seat to Congress' MNR Balan, who in 2019 assumed charge as the deputy speaker on the Puducherry Assembly. Son-in law of former Chief Minister RV Janakiraman, Balan quit the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) before the elections to join the Congress and garnered 14,703 votes against Pannirselvam's 7,596.

Puducherry will vote in a single phase on 6 April along with neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.