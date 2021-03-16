Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Oupalam constituency profile: AIADMK's A Anbalagan holds seat since 2001

As per the Election Commission's data, in 2016, Oupalam had a total of 26,895 registered electors

Oupalam, constituency number 15 of the Union Territory of Puducherry, lies in the Puducherry district and is represented by AIADMK's A Anbalagan.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

As per the Election Commission's data, in 2016, Oupalam had a total of 26,895 registered electors. Of these,12, 392 were men, 14,498 women, and five belonging to the third gender.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 87.59 percent.

Results of previous elections

In the 2006 Assembly polls, incumbent MLA and AIADMK candidate A Anbalagan had won the seat by securing 9,200 votes. His nearest rival, DMK's UC Arumugam had polled 6,131 votes. In 2011, Anbalagan retained the seat by defeating Independent candidate Anand by a margin of 3,204 votes. N

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Anbalagan defeated DMK's Annibal Kennedy, albeit by a narrower margin of 908 votes.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.