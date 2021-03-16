Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Orleanpet constituency profile: DMK's R Siva won seat in 2016

In the previous three Assembly elections, the main contest in Orleanpet has been between Siva and G Nehru

Orleanpet, constituency number 16 of the Union Territory of Puducherry, lies in the Puducherry district.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

As per the Election Commission's data, in 2016, Orleanpet had a total of 24,284 registered electors. Of these, 11,437 were men, 12,838 women, and nine belonging to the third gender.

The poll percentage in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.02 percent.

Results of previous elections

In the previous three Assembly elections, the main contest in Orleanpet has been between DMK's R Siva and G Nehru.

In the 2006 Puducherry Assembly election, incumbent DMK MLA R Siva garnered 8,509 and defeated Independent candidate G Nehru alias Kuppusamy who polled 6,549 votes. In 2011, the tables turned as Nehru, who contested on an AINRC ticket, defeated Siva by a margin of 2,618 votes.

But in the 2016 Assembly election, Siva again won the seat by polling 11,110 votes while Nehru got 8,130 votes.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.