Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Nettapakkam (SC) constituency profile: Congress' V Vizeaveny represents reserved seat
Nettapakkam, a reserved constituency, is one of the four constituencies in the UT of Puducherry to be represented by a woman MLA
Nettapakkam is one of the four constituencies represented by a woman in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes is held by Congress' V Vizeaveny.
Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election
In 2016, Nettapakkam had a total of 30,665 registered electors (14,223 men, 16, 441 women and one third gender), according to the Election Commission's data.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.61 percent.
Results of previous elections
In 2006, former chief minister and Congress leader V Vaithilingam defeated Pudhucherry Munnetra Congress'(PMC) V Muthunarayanan by a margin of 1,336 votes. In 2011, AIADMK's ' L Periyasamy defeated Congress candidate S Muthukumarasamy by 5,567 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly election, Vizeaveny registered victory over All India NR Congress' P Rajavelu. Vizeaveny polled 10,577 votes while Rajavelu received a total of 9,109 votes.
Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.
The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.
