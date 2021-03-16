Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Nellithope constituency profile: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy won seat in 2016 bypoll

Congress' A John Kumar registered victory in the constituency in 2016 but vacated the seat to enable Narayanasamy to get elected

The Nellithope Assembly constituency is represented by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. The constituency lies in the Puducherry district.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

As per the Election Commission's data, in 2016, Nellithope had a total of 31,366, registered electors (14,947 men and 16,419 women).

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.43 percent.

Results of previous elections

In the 2006 Assembly elections, AIADMK's Om Sakthi Sekar alias S Sekar defeated DMK's RV Janakiraman by a margin of 1,443 votes. In 2011 too, Janakiraman contested unsuccessfully against Sekar, who won by a margin of 4,518 votes.

In 2016, Congress' A John Kumar defeated Sekar by a hefty margin of 12,141 votes ( 45.37 percent of the total valid votes).

However, John Kumar vacated the seat paving the way for senior Congress leader Narayamsamy, who had become the chief minister in April 2016 without being elected from any Assembly segment. Narayamsamy won the by-poll to the Nellithope seat in November that year. He defeated Sekar by a margin of 11,144 votes.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.